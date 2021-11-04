The Atlanta Hawks plan to celebrate the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series victory by hosting Braves stars and senior-level executives during the Hawks game against Utah on Thursday, Nov. 4. In a one-of-a-kind ceremony at State Farm Arena, the Hawks will honor the World Champion Braves. Expected to attend are Freddie Freeman, AJ Minter and Joc Pederson among many others. Last night, the Braves earned The Commissioner’s Trophy, which the club received as part of a 4-2 series victory over Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series.
