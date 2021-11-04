Sarah K. Spencer: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and John Collins (left foot strain) will be game-time decisions, Nate McMillan says.
November 4, 2021 | 6:55 pm EDT Update
Joel Embiid available against Detroit
Gina Mizell: Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid WILL play tonight, while Furkan Korkmaz is OUT.
Sarver is the team’s controlling owner and owns approximately 35% of the Suns, a person familiar with details of the ownership structure told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about those details. Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi is the team’s second-largest investor, USA TODAY has learned, and he released a strongly worded statement Thursday. “I have been made aware of the allegations against Robert Sarver, the managing partner who runs the Phoenix Suns,” Najafi said in the statement. “The conduct he is alleged to have committed has stunned and saddened me and is unacceptable.
Najafi is the CEO of Najafi Companies, a private investment firm based in Phoenix. The Suns’ web site says the company has “ holdings in sectors including sports, consumer, media, technology, and real estate.” Late last year, Najafi made a significant investment into Formula 1’s McLaren Racing, making him a vice chairman of the auto sports team. Could Najafi, who joined the ownership group in 2009, and other shareholders try to force Sarver to sell his shares or somehow overtake him as the controlling owner? Certainly possible.
Chris Rock stands with the medical community in supporting as many people as possible rolling up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, he spoke out on the subject while at the mic, opening for the Strokes at the venue Brooklyn Steel. He also called out one unvaccinated person in particular: Kyrie Irving, a point guard for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, who has refused to comply with New York City’s vaccine mandate that professional athletes be vaccinated to practice or play in public venues. “Where’s my anti-vaxxers at? Where you at?” the former Saturday Night Live star said. “You f****** dumb Kyrie motherf******.”
November 4, 2021 | 6:16 pm EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell out against Hawks with ankle sprain
Andy Larsen: Donovan Mitchell will be out tonight due to a right ankle sprain. Royce O’Neale will be available.