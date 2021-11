Chris Rock stands with the medical community in supporting as many people as possible rolling up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, he spoke out on the subject while at the mic, opening for the Strokes at the venue Brooklyn Steel. He also called out one unvaccinated person in particular: Kyrie Irving, a point guard for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, who has refused to comply with New York City’s vaccine mandate that professional athletes be vaccinated to practice or play in public venues. “Where’s my anti-vaxxers at? Where you at?” the former Saturday Night Live star said. “You f****** dumb Kyrie motherf******.”