Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Clint Capela about the importance of the Hawks keeping the intensity high on defense, even when shots aren’t falling: “… We just can’t relax. We can’t just count on our offense, because this is not what winning teams are doing. We’ve got to just change our mindset.”
November 5, 2021 | 3:31 am EDT Update
Karl-Anthony Towns situation monitored around the league
Is there any reason to believe Towns wants to leave Minnesota? Krawczynski: Not at the moment, no. Towns is in his seventh season with the Timberwolves. He has said many times that he wants to win in Minnesota and doesn’t want to go elsewhere to do it, including at the end of last season when he said he hoped to have a career like Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan, two decades with one team. That said, there are those around the league who are watching his situation closely. Towns has had six GMs and five head coaches since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2015. The Wolves have made the playoffs just once in his time here. If you’re looking for the next star player to want to move, he would be high on a lot of lists. But every chance he has been given to express frustration, including today, he has been adamant that he is on board and wants to be a part of the solution in Minnesota.
He knew the tweet like was an issue at practice and walked over to the media and addressed it. The skepticism about the “hacking” excuse is certainly understandable, but KAT has never publicly changed his tune on his desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves.
“As someone who is the caretaker of a program, I find all these things that are being said serious in nature,” Williams said Thursday before the Suns’ 123-111 win over the Houston Rockets. “It takes courage to come out and express yourself. But at the same time, I’m aware there are two sides to this equation. … We still have to wait to see how clear the facts can appear.”
Williams is in his third year as coach of the team. He pointed out that all of the allegations in the story took place before he came to the franchise in 2019. “If any of that stuff happened while I was here, I wouldn’t be in this seat,” Williams said. “The league is doing an investigation, and we’ll know more obviously once that is settled.”
Williams said he had spoken with team captain and leader Chris Paul about the matter. “As far as Chris is concerned, I think he probably feels the same way. I can’t speak for him,” Williams said.
Duane Rankin: “I wasn’t aware of the situation and in my 7 years that I’ve been here, I haven’t noticed that but that doesn’t make me insensitive to the subject.” Devin Booker on alleged argument between Earl Watson and Robert Sarver and Sarver using N-Word in relation to Draymond Green. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LM8f9kERE6
Grant Napear: How sad is it that in this day and age one needs to have “financial privilege” to speak the truth? Spot on by Earl! That is exactly what is going on in our society…people afraid of losing their jobs for speaking the truth!