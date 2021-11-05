USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Clint Capela about the import…

48 mins ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Clint Capela about the importance of the Hawks keeping the intensity high on defense, even when shots aren’t falling: “… We just can’t relax. We can’t just count on our offense, because this is not what winning teams are doing. We’ve got to just change our mindset.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 5, 2021 | 3:31 am EDT Update

Karl-Anthony Towns situation monitored around the league

Is there any reason to believe Towns wants to leave Minnesota? Krawczynski: Not at the moment, no. Towns is in his seventh season with the Timberwolves. He has said many times that he wants to win in Minnesota and doesn’t want to go elsewhere to do it, including at the end of last season when he said he hoped to have a career like Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan, two decades with one team. That said, there are those around the league who are watching his situation closely. Towns has had six GMs and five head coaches since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2015. The Wolves have made the playoffs just once in his time here. If you’re looking for the next star player to want to move, he would be high on a lot of lists. But every chance he has been given to express frustration, including today, he has been adamant that he is on board and wants to be a part of the solution in Minnesota.
48 mins ago via The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 57 more rumors
“As someone who is the caretaker of a program, I find all these things that are being said serious in nature,” Williams said Thursday before the Suns’ 123-111 win over the Houston Rockets. “It takes courage to come out and express yourself. But at the same time, I’m aware there are two sides to this equation. … We still have to wait to see how clear the facts can appear.”
48 mins ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Williams is in his third year as coach of the team. He pointed out that all of the allegations in the story took place before he came to the franchise in 2019. “If any of that stuff happened while I was here, I wouldn’t be in this seat,” Williams said. “The league is doing an investigation, and we’ll know more obviously once that is settled.”
48 mins ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Phoenix Suns Turmoil?
Home