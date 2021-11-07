Duane Rankin: “He will keep them focused on what they need to do.” Hawks coach Nate McMillan on Monty Williams leading #Suns through this difficult situation w/team owner Robert Sarver allegations. “Obviously his players, and I think this organization, has a great deal of respect for him.”
November 6, 2021 | 8:37 pm EDT Update
Serge Ibaka to make season debut on Sunday
Law Murray: Looks like we *could* get Serge Ibaka return from back surgery as well as Keon Johnson NBA debut Sunday vs Hornets. Clippers only list Marcus Morris Sr., Jason Preston, and Kawhi Leonard on injury report.
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic only had two assists today and is averaging just 5.2 assists through Denver’s first nine games. He hasn’t averaged fewer than 6 assists per game since 2016-17, his second NBA season. Nuggets are 26th in offense despite Jokic averaging 25.4 points on 60/40/82 splits.
Scott Agness: Pacers guards Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID illness) and Jeremy Lamb (left ankle sprain) are both questionable for Sunday’s game in Sacramento.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton being out tonight from what he knows is more about being cautious. Ayton woke up sore this morning.