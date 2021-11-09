Warriors star guard Stephen Curry scored an NBA-season-high 50 points in Golden State’s 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Curry finished the night 14-for-28 from the field, 9-for-19 from 3-point range and 13-for-13 from the free throw line, while chipping in 10 assists and seven rebounds in 35 minutes. “That was just a stunning performance by Steph,” coach Steve Kerr said. “… He was amazing. I want to say I’ve never seen anything like it but I’ve been watching it for seven years, so I have seen something like it and still it’s just incredible to watch.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 9, 2021 | 6:16 am EST Update
Suspension coming for Nikola Jokic?
Morris was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and Jokic was ejected before the Nuggets took a 113-96 win over Miami. Jokic’s retaliation from behind will certainly be reviewed by the NBA, which could levy a suspension and fine. “That was a very dangerous and dirty play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game. “Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls, and he did with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it. And the play after, that’s just absolutely uncalled for.”
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic: “I thought it was a dirty foul, a dirty shot. Me and Bam were fighting the whole night. It was a nice fight. I think you can play fair and still play aggressive and fight with your guy. But I thought it was a little over the edge. That’s why I reacted.”
Jokic said he felt the need to protect himself but that he felt bad after seeing how hard he shoved Morris in the back. “It’s a stupid play,” Jokic told reporters after the game. “I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way. … I thought it was going to be a take foul. … I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad. I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself.” Jokic later added: “I don’t know who showed me the clip, and actually his head snapped back [after the shove], so I feel really bad. … It’s a bad move.”
The Athletic: Nikola Jokić threw his shoulder into the back of Markieff Morris… Morris was issued a flagrant foul 2 and Jokić an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Both players were ejected. Jimmy Butler was also given a technical foul. @BallySportsFL
Miami HEAT: Coach Spo on Morris’ status (neck): “He’s moving around in the locker room right now. We’ll do the necessary tests and do what we need to do make sure he’s ok.”
James Harden frustrated by new NBA foul rules?
James Harden didn’t want to speak about the refs after the Nets’ loss to the Bulls on Monday night. No matter. His on-court demeanor spoke volumes. After repeatedly driving into contact and not getting calls — he took just three free throws all night — Harden was so vexed after one instance he stared incredulously at the ref, then plopped down on the stanchion looking the other way. When he finally did get a call after getting raked across the arm, he threw his arms aloft and looked to the heavens in mock thanks.