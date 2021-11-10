Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is also out for tonight’s game. Hawks will be without two of their top wings with Hunter also out.
November 9, 2021 | 9:08 pm EST Update
Nikola Jokic suspended for one game
Denver Nuggets star and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game without pay for forcefully pushing Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris in the back on Monday night. The Nuggets will not have their franchise center against Indiana on Wednesday.
Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler get fined by NBA
Markieff Morris was also fined $50,000 for his flagrant two foul that led to Jokic’s retaliation. Miami’s Jimmy Butler also was fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA security interview.
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on today’s Twitter fireworks between the Jokic bros. and Morris bros.: “I’m sure Marcus is going to want to protect his brother.” Lue notes, though, that he’s not on social media so he’s not gonna say much more than that.
Dane Moore: Leandro Bolmaro has been recalled from the G-League. He’ll be with the Timberwolves in Golden State on Wednesday.
Ira Winderman: No LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn or Talen Horton-Tucker vs. Heat on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis (illness, thumb) is probable, with Rajon Rondo (hamstring) questionable.
November 9, 2021 | 8:07 pm EST Update
Rudy Gay to be re-evaluated next week
Andy Larsen: Rudy Gay update from the Jazz: Rudy Gay continues to make progress towards a return and is currently participating in controlled court work. He will be re-evaluated November 15th.
Keith Pompey: Danny Green signed an autograph before checking in during a timeout. He ran across the court and signed a fan’s hat before running back on the other side to enter the game.