Wild Stat: Roughly 5% of all active NBA players have invested in Overtime, including Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Devin Booker, Trae Young, Klay Thomspon, Zach LaVine, and Lonzo Ball. So, what is Overtime going to do with the money? They recently launched Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league designed to give high school-aged players an alternative to college or overseas travel. In exchange for giving up their college eligibility, players will be paid $100,000 or more, offered health benefits, given an equity stake in Overtime, receive classes on financial education, and more.
