3 hours ago via NBA.com
The Atlanta Hawks today announced their first in-game concert for the 2021-22 season, which is set to take place at halftime of the team’s Nov. 17 game presented by Planet Fitness. Atlanta’s own GRAMMY Award®-nominated, multi-platinum selling rapper Gunna will perform during Wednesday’s contest against Boston, in which tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. “I’m excited to perform on the court of my home team,” said Gunna. “Having the chance to also give back to the community through this performance means so much to me. Forever I Love Atlanta. Go Hawks!”

November 11, 2021 | 3:26 pm EST Update

Nikola Vucevic tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday, sources told ESPN. The Bulls listed Vucevic in the protocols, but the positive test means the two-time All-Star selection will be sidelined for 10 days or until he has two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period.
11 seconds ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Jimmy Butler to miss game vs. Clippers

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after sustaining a sprained right ankle, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Butler suffered the injury in Wednesday’s 120-117 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played the entire first quarter, scoring seven points with two steals. He was ruled out and watched the second half of the game in street clothes on the bench.
9 seconds ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

November 11, 2021 | 2:18 pm EST Update
Dig a bit deeper and there’s also something peculiar here that’s made Toronto one of this season’s more disorienting opponents. The Raptors are currently tied with the Jazz for first in offensive rebound rate, grabbing 32.6% of their own missed shots. They rank third in second-chance points per 100 possessions, too. It’s been a stark departure from how they’ve operated under Nick Nurse, where they’ve never finished outside the bottom third in offensive rebound rate. (When they won the title in 2019, the Raptors grabbed 22.9% of their own missed shots, which ranked 14th out of 16 playoff teams.)
1 hour ago via Michael Pina @ Sports Illustrated

The Raptors rank first in defensive transition frequency (meaning they force opponents to execute in the half court more often than any other team) and rank second in fast-break points allowed per 100 possessions (a mere 9.1). The Raptors are the only team that ranks in the top three in offensive rebound rate and fast-break points allowed per 100 possessions, a combination that practically never happens for obvious reasons. (Andre Drummond and Stan Van Gundy’s Pistons were the last team to accomplish that, back in 2016, and since 1997, only four others have qualified: the ’13 Nuggets, the ’09 Blazers, the ’08 Sixers and the ’02 Clippers.)
1 hour ago via Michael Pina @ Sports Illustrated

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has just been sentenced to jail … after pleading guilty in the stabbing of his neighbor. Adam — who had been accused of slamming a blade through the head of a man after the two had quarreled over trash cans in 2020 — entered guilty pleas to four total charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, at a hearing earlier this week.
1 hour ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

