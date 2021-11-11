The Atlanta Hawks today announced their first in-game concert for the 2021-22 season, which is set to take place at halftime of the team’s Nov. 17 game presented by Planet Fitness. Atlanta’s own GRAMMY Award®-nominated, multi-platinum selling rapper Gunna will perform during Wednesday’s contest against Boston, in which tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. “I’m excited to perform on the court of my home team,” said Gunna. “Having the chance to also give back to the community through this performance means so much to me. Forever I Love Atlanta. Go Hawks!”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day