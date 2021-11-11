The Atlanta Hawks forward is an entertaining high-flyer – think former Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins, who was known as “The Human Highlight Film” during his playing career. Collins is one of the NBA’s best in-game dunkers, whether in the open court and catching lobs from Trae Young. But there’s more to Collins’ game than dunks. To paraphrase a golf saying, dunk for show, defend and hit 3s for dough. “I love to dunk and I have guys who can throw lobs,” Collins told USA TODAY Sports. “A lot of times what happens with my game, people will turn on ESPN or NBA TV, that’s all they see is me catching lobs and dunking. They might not see the whole game, but I’ve got to take that with a level of understanding and continue to work on my game.”
