Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Kevin Huerter about the mood of the team: “Going into tonight, I feel like it’s very obvious that we need a win. Ending this road trip, you need to get one… I think we all know here that we’re capable of a lot more than what we’re showing and how we’re playing.”
November 12, 2021 | 8:57 pm EST Update
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Frank Vogel said team plans to meet tomorrow to talk to players about COVID-19 booster shots, but said he didn’t have full details on everything that will be discussed
KC Johnson: Steve Kerr, who served as assistant coach, praises Zach LaVine’s role acceptance for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics: “He just got it. He understood what the team needed.”
Law Murray: Keon Johnson officially has a left ankle sprain. He is out for tomorrow vs Timberwolves, though he may have been out anyway due to G League. That’s where Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka will remain. Marcus Morris Sr., Jason Preston, Kawhi Leonard out as usual.