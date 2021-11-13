Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter will be available vs. Denver, per Nate McMillan. Bogi will be a game-time decision still.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 12, 2021 | 8:57 pm EST Update
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Frank Vogel said team plans to meet tomorrow to talk to players about COVID-19 booster shots, but said he didn’t have full details on everything that will be discussed
KC Johnson: Steve Kerr, who served as assistant coach, praises Zach LaVine’s role acceptance for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics: “He just got it. He understood what the team needed.”
Law Murray: Keon Johnson officially has a left ankle sprain. He is out for tomorrow vs Timberwolves, though he may have been out anyway due to G League. That’s where Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka will remain. Marcus Morris Sr., Jason Preston, Kawhi Leonard out as usual.