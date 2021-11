Despite leading last season’s rookie class in points per game (19.3) and minutes played (32.1) while appearing in the entire 72-game season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards failed to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. That honor went to Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who led the league’s rookies last season in assists per game (6.1). “I don’t care about that,” Edwards told NBA.com. “I’m happy ‘Melo got it. They were saying our Draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway. So, it didn’t bother me that I didn’t get it.”