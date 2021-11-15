Atlanta Hawks PR: Tonight’s win marks the Hawks’ 11th straight regular season home win over an Eastern Conference opponent. Per @EliasSports, the 11-game winning streak is the longest such active streak in the NBA and is tied for Atlanta’s second-longest such streak since 1970-71.
November 14, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
Warriors lose second game of the season against Charlotte
Marc J. Spears: The Warriors lose their first game in regulation this season with 106-102 loss at Charlotte tonight, November 14. Only other Golden State loss was in overtime to visiting Memphis on Oct. 28.
Duane Rankin: #Suns 115 #Rockets 89 Final. Lowest point total Phoenix has allowed this season. Led by as many as 28. Eighth straight win to match #Suns longest win streak under Monty Williams. Went 8-0 in Orlando bubble.
Ajayi Browne: FINAL: Nets 120, Thunder 96 Kevin Durant (33 PTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (29 PTS, 9 3PM), James Harden (16 PTS, 13 ASTS) & the Nets put the finishing touches on their six game road trip. TEN Nets players got on the scoreboard and the team compiled 30 assists in the victory.
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash says Kevin Durant has “a little tweak,” in his shoulder, but (looks at the box score) “the ball is still going in the hole.” Doesn’t expect it to get worse and he’s playing through it.