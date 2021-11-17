Anthony Davis is not concerned about the mediocre start of the Los Angeles Lakers to the season and their 8-8 record. The Lakers haven’t played a game this season with a full roster and Davis will be waiting for the injured players to return to action. “We put together a team and we haven’t seen it yet,” Davis told reporters, via Lakers Nation.
The 17-time NBA champions have played several games this season without Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker. However, they expect to have their full roster available in December.