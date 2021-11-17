USA Today Sports

November 18, 2021

'50-50' chance LeBron James returns against the Celtics

After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-102 to fall to 8-8 this season, LeBron James opened the door to making his return from an abdominal strain on Friday in Boston. “I hope,” James told ESPN on Wednesday when asked if he would play against the Celtics after missing the past eight games and 10 of L.A.’s 16 games because of injury. “I hope.” While Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James is “day to day,” sources close to James told ESPN that there is a “50-50” chance he will be back in the lineup at the TD Garden.
Tristan Thompson: 'I don't need no f---ing coach to inspire me'

After the game, NBA Champion Tristian Thompson had a lot to say about the Kings, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below rom the Twitter account of Kings on NBCS. “You gotta be ready to play, your numbers called, you’re in the damn game, I don’t need no f***ing coach to inspire me,” Thompson said to reporters. “Never that, never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I’m f***ing retiring.”
Anthony Davis is not concerned about the mediocre start of the Los Angeles Lakers to the season and their 8-8 record. The Lakers haven’t played a game this season with a full roster and Davis will be waiting for the injured players to return to action. “We put together a team and we haven’t seen it yet,” Davis told reporters, via Lakers Nation. The 17-time NBA champions have played several games this season without Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker. However, they expect to have their full roster available in December.
