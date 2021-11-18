Jones’ case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, a number of sports figures with Oklahoma ties, including Westbrook, Griffin and Young, have urged Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life. Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke out in support of Jones on Wednesday, saying: “I have been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it is tough to think about. Tried and tried. It is a shame that it has gotten this far. We are 24 hours away. It is tough. Hopefully God can intervene and handle it correctly and do the things he needs to do.”
November 18, 2021 | 9:18 pm EST Update
Sixers interested in James Harden, Jerami Grant for Ben Simmons
How do you feel about the 76ers bringing Jerami Grant back to Philly? Better yet, what about the Sixers making another attempt to acquire James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons? Those are two options under consideration by Sixers brass, according to multiple sources.
The team has engaged in ongoing discussions with the Detroit Pistons to acquire Grant, another forward, a young player, and a draft pick in exchange for Simmons, league sources said. One source said power forward/center Kelly Olynyk and second-year swingman Saddiq Bey were mentioned as players who could be included in a possible deal. However, a source said the Pistons are unlikely to include Bey, a Villanova product, or Olynyk.
A person close to the Sixers said the team would want a more high-profile player than Grant in exchange for Simmons. The source added that the team hasn’t spoken to the Pistons lately. But multiple sources said the Sixers have, and that the discussions were centered around Grant. The Athletic reported Thursday the Sixers have a list of 30 players they’d accept in a Simmons trade. However, several members of the front office are keen on the idea of keeping Simmons this season and pursuing Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for a sign and trade, according to multiple sources.
With wife Ashley Kerr due to give birth, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said that he won’t accompany the Thunder on a three-game trip starting Friday in Milwaukee. Assistant coach Dave Bliss will take over as acting head coach. After Friday’s game against the Bucks, the Thunder visit the Boston Celtics on Saturday and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The team returns to Oklahoma City vs. the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Thunder are 6-8 this season and are 10th in the Western Conference.
Enes Kanter: Money over Morals for the “King” Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss :cn: says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FEfePmeXwAsVwke.jpg
November 18, 2021 | 7:29 pm EST Update
Stephen Curry will play tonight
Connor Letourneau: It’s official: Stephen Curry is cleared to play tonight.
Nick Friedell: Kerr on Steph playing tonight. “He went through shootaround and felt pretty good. He said he’s good to go.”