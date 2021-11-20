Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on the Hawks’ pace the past few games: “We’re getting better, but I want us to play faster. I think we have to play with more speed out on the floor, get out into transition, but it starts with, again, getting stops.”
November 21, 2021 | 3:32 pm EST Update
Kings make Luke Walton firing official
James Ham: Kings make it all official: pic.twitter.com/uokyJBEAdr
Sean Cunningham: Kings GM Monte McNair on the dismissal of Luke Walton as head coach: After a thorough evaluation of the season thus far, I decided to make a change to the head coach position. I want to thank Luke for his efforts and contributions to our team.”
George Karl: Gentry is the right next move for Kings. Players need to play much harder for him. Vivek needs to sell the team.
November 21, 2021 | 2:45 pm EST Update
Kings choose Alvin Gentry as interim head coach
Sam Amick: Kings have tabbed Alvin Gentry as the next coach, source tells @TheAthletic
Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings have scheduled a meeting with players at noon to update them on the next move in aftermath of Luke Walton dismissal, league sources tell @YahooSports.