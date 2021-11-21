USA Today Sports

Coach James Borrego insisted this one wasn’t any different than the rest, even if it did represent their first entanglement with Atlanta, the team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. “I don’t necessarily look at these as division games,” Borrego said. “These are all guys we are competing with. This Eastern Conference is loaded. So there is no off nights. The Hawks are a very good team. They’re next in line. That’s all we focus on. “Atlanta is a very good team. Every game is an important game. So we value every game and that’s the goal here, is the guys understand the value and importance of every possession, every game. That’s really the mentality right now.”

