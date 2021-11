Spurs guard Lonnie Walker shrugged off the hard foul Taurean Prince delivered to him in the 115-90 loss at Minnesota last Thursday. Prince, a Warren graduate and Baylor-ex, was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 foul for recklessly hitting a driving Walker in the chest and face with 5 seconds left in the third quarter and the Timberwolves ahead by 18 points. The blows sent Walker to the floor. He got up but missed the free throw attempt. “It was fine,” Walker said after practice Saturday. “I’ve gotten hit a lot worse than that. I don’t think it was on purpose. I’m real cool with Prince. He was just trying to get his hands up and his arm got caught with a nice little uppercut. It takes a lot more than just one punch to get me down.”