Sarah K. Spencer: Spoke with John Collins about the Hawks’ defense (bottom 4 in defensive rating at 110.7) and the need to improve: “A little bit of a rough start, but I feel like we’re trying to even it out. Having our anchor back and ready to go, CC, it’s big-time.”
November 23, 2021 | 6:58 am EST Update
Tristan Thompson blasts Kings again
Sean Cunningham: Tristan Thompson critical of his Sacramento Kings team once again, calling out the soft play, shooting struggles, lack of defense and another 4th quarter collapse in Monday’s loss to the Sixers.
Jason Anderson: “You can’t be nice in this league. You can’t be nice. Nice teams always finish last or get excited about lottery balls.” — Kings F Tristan Thompson
Jason Anderson: “We can either improve or we’ve got to start looking to play different people. That’s the solution, really. If we can’t get it done with the people we have out there, as a coach, I’ve got to decide on different people being out there.” — Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry
The Kings led by nine early in the fourth quarter but were outscored 25-8 over the final 9:45, extending their losing streak against the 76ers to seven games. “Bottom line, you have to step up and make shots,” Gentry said. “We got some good looks at it and we didn’t make them. That’s where we’ve kind of struggled. We played a team that had a lot of their starters missing and we didn’t get the job done.”
Jim Eichenhofer: Asked about mood in #Pelicans locker room, Willy Hernangomez (19 pts, 11 reb) responded, “People are mad, you know? We tried to play hard and compete… I think it was a bad day for us, honestly. We’ve got to play harder than the other team. I think the Timberwolves did that.”
Spurs guard Lonnie Walker shrugged off the hard foul Taurean Prince delivered to him in the 115-90 loss at Minnesota last Thursday. Prince, a Warren graduate and Baylor-ex, was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 foul for recklessly hitting a driving Walker in the chest and face with 5 seconds left in the third quarter and the Timberwolves ahead by 18 points. The blows sent Walker to the floor. He got up but missed the free throw attempt. “It was fine,” Walker said after practice Saturday. “I’ve gotten hit a lot worse than that. I don’t think it was on purpose. I’m real cool with Prince. He was just trying to get his hands up and his arm got caught with a nice little uppercut. It takes a lot more than just one punch to get me down.”