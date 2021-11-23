Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan: “We know we’ve got to play better. We’re capable of playing better on the road. And we want to gain some ground, make up some games, as we did when we came home.” Hawks are 8-1 at home and 1-8 on the road to start the year.
November 24, 2021 | 7:49 am EST Update
PJ Dozier done for the season?
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver Nuggets guard P.J. Dozier is feared to have suffered an ACL tear to his left knee, sources tell ESPN. More evaluation needs to be done today, but initial imaging late Tuesday in Portland suggested a possible end to his season.
When P.J. Dozier landed awkwardly on his left knee off a drive late in the first quarter, it was hard to believe the Nuggets’ stunning string of bad luck. Dozier was carried off the court by two team teammates, and the beleaguered Nuggets fell, 119-100 to Portland, losing their fifth game in a row. “I thought the key to this game was the last three minutes or so of that second quarter,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “They close on an 18-3 run. The most disappointing thing about that run by Portland was that everything that was working for us to that point – the ball movement, making the extra pass, executing – went out the window, and all the sudden we became a selfish basketball team.”
Avery Bradley: 'We can't just turn it off and on'
Lakers Nation: Avery Bradley: “We can’t just turn it off and on. We’re not good enough for that yet.
But in point guard Derrick Rose’s absence due to a sprained ankle, he became the go-to sniper in the fourth quarter, draining four 3-pointers to hold off the Lakers’ ferocious comeback attempt in a 106-100 victory. “He’s fearless,’’ Julius Randle said. Afterward, Tom Thibodeau said the Knicks’ 2020 first-round pick doesn’t get rattled after a series of misses. All four of his makes Tuesday were punctuated by his trademark skip-down-the-court, even after a couple of those buckets got a fortunate bounce off the rim. “My teammates find me in great spots, my coaches put me in position to be successful and just try to keep my confidence,’’ Quickley said. “Whether the shot is falling or not, you just want to continue to keep shooting, make the right play, continue to defend. They scored like 19 points in the fourth quarter, so that’s what we’re going to do — let our defense lead into our offense and that’s what we did.’’
Ever the optimist, Vogel again pointed to the team’s poor starts and finishes as a reason for the lackluster record. “Hell of a fight, we are playing uphill. Makes things difficult,” Vogel said after the game. “We had great looks. We will continue to find ways to generate high-quality looks on offense. We are figuring it out. We are being creative with our defensive sets and it’s just part of our evolution.”
As Luka Doncic walked past Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd in the Staples Center hallway late Tuesday night, the All-Star smiled through the fatigue of his 41 minutes logged in his first game back from knee and ankle injuries. But the Mavericks star could not have felt any better because he was back in his element, hitting tough 3-point bombs, nearly putting up a triple-double and having some fun at the LA Clippers’ expense. Returning from a three-game absence, Doncic had 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Mavericks held off a furious comeback from the Clippers to take a 112-104 overtime win. “I was tired,” Doncic said with a chuckle. “And overtime in the first game back, it was tough. But we got a win. That’s all that matters. I was happy.”