As Luka Doncic walked past Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd in the Staples Center hallway late Tuesday night, the All-Star smiled through the fatigue of his 41 minutes logged in his first game back from knee and ankle injuries. But the Mavericks star could not have felt any better because he was back in his element, hitting tough 3-point bombs, nearly putting up a triple-double and having some fun at the LA Clippers’ expense. Returning from a three-game absence, Doncic had 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Mavericks held off a furious comeback from the Clippers to take a 112-104 overtime win. “I was tired,” Doncic said with a chuckle. “And overtime in the first game back, it was tough. But we got a win. That’s all that matters. I was happy.”