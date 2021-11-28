Atlanta Hawks PR: The Hawks announced today that two-way guard Skylar Mays has been transferred from the College Park Skyhawks to the Hawks.
November 28, 2021 | 9:00 pm EST Update
Fred VanVleet not commenting on refs "unless you have $25,000 to spare"
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet on tonight’s foul/free throw disparity: “I promise if you write about it I will not be mad, but unless you have $25,000 to spare I’m gonna stay away from officiating comments other than to say it was a tough night for us on that end of the whistle.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo: How do you make a tissue dance?! You put a little “Boogie” in it!! My Dad jokes are back!!
November 28, 2021 | 8:33 pm EST Update
Frank Vogel not expecting retaliation in LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart reunion
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says he doesn’t anticipate any sort of “retaliation” today against the Pistons after the scuffle between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart last week, but said he and the Lakers will have more “awareness.”
Omari Sanfoka II: On the LeBron-Isaiah altercation last week, Casey said he was upset that the Pistons lost a 15-point lead. Isn’t concerned about them playing each other again tonight. “I thought we lost momentum in all of that. It’s in the rear view mirror, guys are professionals.”