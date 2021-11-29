USA Today Sports

NBA Communications: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and…

12 hours ago via Twitter
NBA Communications: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2021-22 season (Nov. 22 – Nov. 28).

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 29, 2021 | 6:28 pm EST Update
November 29, 2021 | 6:18 pm EST Update
Home