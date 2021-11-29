NBA Communications: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2021-22 season (Nov. 22 – Nov. 28).
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 29, 2021 | 6:28 pm EST Update
Nikola Jokic returning vs. Heat
Shams Charania: Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will return to lineup tonight for Nuggets vs. Heat after missing four games due to wrist sprain.
Adam Spolane: Stephen Silas says he and Rafael Stone met with John Wall yesterday and Wall has indicated he wants to play. Wall has started the process of getting into game shape. Silas says his ramp up will take at least a couple of weeks. He’s been doing individual workouts
Salman Ali: Stephen Silas on if he wants John Wall to return: “If he’s able to play, yeah. It has to be good for everybody though. It has to be good for the organization and it has to be good for our group. There’s more to it.”
November 29, 2021 | 6:18 pm EST Update
Mike Trudell: Ariza: “I bring a completely different element to this team … for example, throughout my career, I’ve been a piece that you can plug in (to all kinds of lineup combos).”
Wes Goldberg: Spo on the fallout of the Jokic-Morris fight ahead of tonight’s game: “It’s in the rearview mirror. I’m sure the NBA sent their security… but nothing is gonna happen.”
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on the Jokic Brothers coming to Miami: “Miami is a great city to watch your brother play. They’re not coming down here to start something. They’re coming down here because this is Miami. I know every year they’ve been able to come, non-COVID, they’ve been here.”