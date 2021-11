Lakers superfan Ferrell wanted to play Buss, who owned the team in the 1980s, but the comedy star wasn’t McKay’s first choice for the part. “The truth is, the way the show was always going to be done, it’s hyperrealistic,” McKay said. “And Ferrell just doesn’t look like Jerry Buss, and he’s not that vibe of a Jerry Buss. And there were some people involved who were like, ‘We love Ferrell, he’s a genius, but we can’t see him doing it.’ It was a bit of a hard discussion.” Although he didn’t want to slight Ferrell, he went on to cast his friend John C. Reilly without telling Ferrell — a move that reportedly infuriated the “SNL” veteran.