USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish was li…

4 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish was limited to shooting in practice today. He’s day-to-day, so too soon to say if Reddish will play tomorrow vs. Indiana. Says Reddish will be a game-time decision.

November 30, 2021 | 4:19 pm EST Update
When director Adam McKay and his former creative partner Will Ferrell broke up their production company in 2019, their longtime friendship ended too — because McKay erred on the side of “making the right casting choice over a lifelong friendship.” The comedic minds behind “Anchorman,” “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers” ultimately drifted apart professionally and personally over McKay’s decision not to cast Ferrell as former Lakers owner Jerry Buss for an upcoming HBO limited series.
24 mins ago via Nardine Saad @ Los Angeles Times

Lakers superfan Ferrell wanted to play Buss, who owned the team in the 1980s, but the comedy star wasn’t McKay’s first choice for the part. “The truth is, the way the show was always going to be done, it’s hyperrealistic,” McKay said. “And Ferrell just doesn’t look like Jerry Buss, and he’s not that vibe of a Jerry Buss. And there were some people involved who were like, ‘We love Ferrell, he’s a genius, but we can’t see him doing it.’ It was a bit of a hard discussion.” Although he didn’t want to slight Ferrell, he went on to cast his friend John C. Reilly without telling Ferrell — a move that reportedly infuriated the “SNL” veteran.
November 30, 2021 | 3:31 pm EST Update
