Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish was limited to shooting in practice today. He’s day-to-day, so too soon to say if Reddish will play tomorrow vs. Indiana. Says Reddish will be a game-time decision.
Jim Owczarski: DeMarcus Cousins was very candid today – he said he was not sifting through options to pick the right opportunity to play this season. He said he had only one other workout (Denver) before the #Bucks called.
Marla Ridenour: Cleveland Charge center Tacko Fall has been named NBA G League Player of the Week. @ChargeCLE went 2-0 as Fall averaged 22 points on .810 shooting from the field, with 14 rebounds, 2 blocks and 0.5 steals in 28.0 minutes. Fall is on a two-way deal with #Cavs
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is now listed as questionable against the Suns tonight. Back spasms. Wing depth already a problem for Warriors with Iguodala/Lee out.
When director Adam McKay and his former creative partner Will Ferrell broke up their production company in 2019, their longtime friendship ended too — because McKay erred on the side of “making the right casting choice over a lifelong friendship.” The comedic minds behind “Anchorman,” “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers” ultimately drifted apart professionally and personally over McKay’s decision not to cast Ferrell as former Lakers owner Jerry Buss for an upcoming HBO limited series.
Lakers superfan Ferrell wanted to play Buss, who owned the team in the 1980s, but the comedy star wasn’t McKay’s first choice for the part. “The truth is, the way the show was always going to be done, it’s hyperrealistic,” McKay said. “And Ferrell just doesn’t look like Jerry Buss, and he’s not that vibe of a Jerry Buss. And there were some people involved who were like, ‘We love Ferrell, he’s a genius, but we can’t see him doing it.’ It was a bit of a hard discussion.” Although he didn’t want to slight Ferrell, he went on to cast his friend John C. Reilly without telling Ferrell — a move that reportedly infuriated the “SNL” veteran.
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports.