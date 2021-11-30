Sarah K. Spencer: Onyeka Okongwu has been doing more live work, per Nate McMillan. In the next couple days, he’ll go to the Skyhawks to play 5-on-5 in practice. “We slowly are trying to build him up.” After a couple practices, they’ll see if Okongwu can play in a G League game, per McMillan.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Onyeka Okongwu: "Getting close where he's starting to do some things live, but he played a little 3-on-3 yesterday and came out OK." McMillan said there's no timeline on his return yet and Hawks will be cautious with Okongwu.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan for an update on Onyeka Okongwu: "He wants to get out there. He just came up to me asking can he get more reps. As I told him, when you get closer to coming back, we'll get you more reps. He's doing well." Says he likes how Okongwu's rehab is coming.
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu -- the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft -- underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Wednesday, and he will miss approximately six months, sources told ESPN. Okongwu's role grew as the season wore on for the Hawks, but a lingering injury beginning in May resulted in the need for the procedure. Renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe performed the procedure on Okongwu in Los Angeles, sources said.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Houston: Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Cleveland: Trae Young (left quad soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Reddish and Hunter are out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that For tonight’s game vs. LA Lakers: Trae Young (left knee soreness) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Bogdanovic, Hunter are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
Sarah K. Spencer: Onyeka Okongwu says he got a second MRI done on his foot and it has improved since the last time he had it checked. So, positive news on that front. Says he thinks it won't limit him in the season.
November 30, 2021 | 4:19 pm EST Update
Jim Owczarski: DeMarcus Cousins was very candid today – he said he was not sifting through options to pick the right opportunity to play this season. He said he had only one other workout (Denver) before the #Bucks called.
Marla Ridenour: Cleveland Charge center Tacko Fall has been named NBA G League Player of the Week. @ChargeCLE went 2-0 as Fall averaged 22 points on .810 shooting from the field, with 14 rebounds, 2 blocks and 0.5 steals in 28.0 minutes. Fall is on a two-way deal with #Cavs
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is now listed as questionable against the Suns tonight. Back spasms. Wing depth already a problem for Warriors with Iguodala/Lee out.
November 30, 2021 | 3:31 pm EST Update
Damian Lillard to rest against Detroit
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports.