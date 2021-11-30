He’s close with Silver, thanks to years of Disney’s ABC and ESPN broadcasting games. And he’s even closer with Chris Paul, who was president of the NBA Players Association when the Covid “bubble” games were staged at Disney’s compound in Florida, and who happens to play for the Suns. “I consider him a very good friend,” Iger said of Paul last year. Iger has long harbored sports ambitions, at one point pursuing an NFL team in his L.A. hometown, which, of course, is just a short 45 minute private flight to Phoenix. And Iger and his family are close with billionaire private equity mogul Tony Ressler and his wife, Jami Gertz (yes, the actress), who own the Atlanta Hawks.
November 30, 2021 | 9:03 pm EST Update
Andre Iguodala likely out for rematch against Suns
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says he doubts Andre Iguodala will be available on Friday. He expects Damion Lee to be available.
Kellan Olson: Steve Kerr said losing in the Finals is devastating and loved that Devin Booker was still ready to fly halfway across the world and compete for Team USA in Tokyo right after going through that. Said Booker was a huge part of the team with his versatility.
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey said he got to know Chauncey Billups through Kyle Lowry while in Toronto. “It’s great to see. Chauncey has been a great leader throughout his playing career … he’s just had ‘it.’ That natural leadership ability. It’s good to see him get the opportunity.”
November 30, 2021 | 8:48 pm EST Update
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Alvin Gentry on LeBron James entering health and safety protocols: “He’s been such an ambassador for the game, arguably the second-best player that’s ever played the game. Everybody wants to see him play, so it’s unfortunate that he won’t be able to play tonight.”