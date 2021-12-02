What was the fan experience like when you were an opponent compared to what it’s like now? Especially with the whole “beef” you had Jo? Andre Drummond: Being an opponent here in Philly, I always loved playing here because I always played to the crowd. I like talking (expletive) to the crowd despite obviously (the Sixers) always having an upper hand against us when we played you guys. Playing against Joel, there never was, we’ve never any real beef, and I think people really misunderstood that.
And the reason why that is is because I never backed down, so people thought it was beef. Like he would kill every big in the NBA and they would, you know, go under in a shell like I didn’t give a (expletive). You can bust my (expletive), I’m gonna keep coming. He’s not just gonna have a free night against me. I’m gonna keep playing regardless of how well he’s playing. He knew that, too. I think that’s kind of why he respected, I would say respected, my game because I just wouldn’t back down from him regardless of how well he played. And being on his team now, it’s very, very fun just seeing him every day and seeing his day-to-day and seeing how much of a great guy and helluva player he is and a great teammate.