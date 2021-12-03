USA Today Sports

“I’m still puzzled,” Wilkins said of his snub. “I remember Shaq telling me, ‘I didn’t deserve to be on this team before you. I was only in the league for a few years. I shouldn’t have been on it.’ I thought that was big of him to say that. I look at guys I competed with, and they know what I brought to the game. The biggest thing was guys like Shaq, Dr. J (Julius Erving), Jordan, Magic (Johnson) all said that it couldn’t be a 50 greatest list without me on it. That meant more to me than someone even selecting me because my peers knew what I brought. “I talked with Clyde Drexler recently, and he said, ‘Nique, you know how pissed we were when you weren’t on there? We knew what you did. You were a one-man wrecking crew and never had a great player to play with. All of us had other players.’ To hear stuff like that from great players, what more can I ask for?”

December 3, 2021 | 5:09 pm EST Update
Beth Mowins is breaking another barrier. The veteran play-by-play announcer will call Friday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN alongside color commentator Jeff Van Gundy and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. In the process, she’ll become the first woman to call play-by-play for a regular-season NBA game on ESPN.
December 3, 2021 | 4:56 pm EST Update
