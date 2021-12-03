-
December 3, 2021 | 5:09 pm EST Update
Wesley Matthews back to Milwaukee
Shams Charania: Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee.
Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Georgios Kalaitzakis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
December 3, 2021 | 4:56 pm EST Update
Devin Booker out against Warriors
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker (left hamstring) and Abdel Nader (right knee) are both out again for the Suns tonight against the Warriors.
Mike McGraw: According to injury report, Javonte Green is in health and safety protocols. He played vs Knicks last night. Also, Alex Caruso is questionable for BKN on Sat with hamstring. #Bulls