USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish is dou…

6 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 3, 2021 | 5:09 pm EST Update
Beth Mowins is breaking another barrier. The veteran play-by-play announcer will call Friday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN alongside color commentator Jeff Van Gundy and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. In the process, she’ll become the first woman to call play-by-play for a regular-season NBA game on ESPN.
18 mins ago via Jason Owens @ Yahoo! Sports

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

December 3, 2021 | 4:56 pm EST Update
Home