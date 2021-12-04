Tony East: Unsurprisingly, the Last Two Minutes report from last night’s Pacers-Hawks game reveals that a foul should have been called on Kevin Huerter during Chris Duarte’s go-ahead layup attempt with just a few seconds left: pic.twitter.com/a3T1TI3QnU
James Ham: With the game going into triple overtime, the league had to do L2M reports for the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th quarters. Mistakes made in the late 4th, 5th and 6th quarters. Haliburton fouled AD in the 4th. Len fouled AD in the 5th and a clock malfunction in the 6th.
Eric Walden: L2MR identifies two incorrect calls from last night’s Jazz-Grizz game — both favoring Memphis: Ja Morant should have been called for traveling with 1:20 left; JJJ should have gotten a loose-ball foul with 0.6 seconds for wrapping up Gobert. Call with 14.1 to go deemed correct. pic.twitter.com/f3iQ8JrMRT
Neil Dalal: NBA's Last Two Minute report says the officials called a 100% correct ending to Wizards-Hornets. This includes no foul on LaMelo Ball when he popped the ball away from Montrezl Harrell and the shot clock resetting to 24. Assistant coach Pat Delany was irate on the sidelines.
Harrison Faigen: The NBA says Cory Joseph should have been called for a shooting foul on THT with 1:20 remaining in last night's game. THT was called for a charge.
Ira Winderman: NBA rules that Kyle Lowry's 4-point play late against Clippers actually should have been called an offensive foul, "Lowry (MIA) extends his right leg into Zubac (LAC) as he attempts to draw a foul during his jump shot attempt. This play should be assessed as an offensive foul."
Ira Winderman: NBA officiating report cites three incorrect calls against Heat in final two minutes vs Jazz: Tucker charge should have been Gobert blocking foul: an uncalled Gobert travel: Heat out of bounds actually was Mitchell out of bounds. No incorrect calls in Jazz favor.
Adam Himmelsbach: NBA’s Last Two Minute report says Porzingis should’ve been called for a non-shooting foul for contact with Smart in the final minute. Also, Smart should’ve been called for a defensive 3 seconds tech on previous play.
Adam Spolane: According the L2M Report, officials missed a defensive 3 seconds on Christian Wood during Denver's final possession. Everything else was called correctly
James Ham: The NBA's Last Two Minute report has 3 errors in the Kings/Blazers game. Fox got away with a foul on McCollum at the 54 second mark. Nurkic fouled Mitchell on a loose ball foul with 25.5 seconds remaining and McCollum was out of bounds on Haliburton turnover with 13.7 remaining.
Giannis Antetokounmpo should have been whistled for a 10-second violation on each of his two free throws with 5.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 116-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 on Wednesday, meaning the two made shots should not have counted, the NBA said in its "Last Two Minute Report" on Thursday.
John Hollinger: L2M report says Kawhi illegally screened Ingles on final play. I had thought maybe he stopped just in nick of time but apparently not. official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.…
Harrison Wind: Only one missed call shows up on the L2M Report from Game 5 last night: Carmelo Anthony fouled Nikola Jokic on this play in OT. Austin Rivers' three-shot foul on Damian Lillard (on the floor) at the end of regulation, which was reviewed, was a "correct call." pic.twitter.com/g7JUErFbzt
Tim MacMahon: The Grizzlies-Warriors Last Two Minute Report confirms that Memphis should have challenged when Jordan Poole extended his leg to draw a foul on a 3 late in the 4th quarter. Taylor Jenkins, who has done an overall great job guiding the Grizzlies' rapid rebuild, got away with one.
Kellan Olson: L2M highlights from last night: -- Nurkic didn't foul Saric on the first set of FTs with 1:04 left -- Bridges traveled on his drive off the inbound he got FTs for with 34 secs left -- Powell fouled Booker before he got the ball with 4 secs left -- CJ went backcourt at the end
Chris Kirschner: The NBA's last 2-minute official report ruled that Russell Westbrook should have been awarded an and-1 on Kevin Huerter's contest. That could have tied the game in the final minute. Also ruled that John Collins was not fouled on the Hawks' final possession.
The NBA admitted that officials missed a crucial foul call in the Utah Jazz loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. With 32 seconds remaining in the game, Clarkson attempted a three-pointer that missed wide to the left with the Jazz leading 116-114. Clarkson and Jazz coach Quin Snyder both appeared to notice the Warriors foul looking to the officials for a whistle that never came.
Andrew Greif: The last 2-minute report from LAC-DEN found two incorrect non-calls: With 1:52 to play, NBA determined Cousins should have been whistled for reaching in around Jokic. And with 1:28 to play, Porter Jr. should have been called for a foul after making contact with Reggie Jackson. pic.twitter.com/KSHU9CWGmz
Neil Dalal: NBA's Last Two Minute Report says the crew of Kevin Scott, Nick Buchert, and Jonathan Sterling called the final two minutes of Wizards-Mavs correctly. Bradley Beal may have his disputes about that, but certainly for the earlier 46 minutes.
Jeff McDonald: According to the L2M report, only two missed calls late in Spurs-Heat, both advantaging SA: * A shooting foul on Poeltl against Adebayo with 1:58 left that went uncalled. * An uncalled traveling violation against Dejounte Murray with 1:49 to play.
Rob Schaefer: NBA’s L2M report from Bulls-Heat says Bam Adebayo shouldn’t have been called for shooting foul on Coby White 3-point attempt with 30.3 seconds remaining. White pretty obviously kicked leg out to invite contact.
Law Murray: The NBA L2M report determined that CJ McCollum's foul called by Scott Foster that sent Paul George to the free throw line for the game-winning free throws was an incorrect call. In the spirit of Rasheed Wallace: Both teams were displeased by the officiating last night In
Kellan Olson: L2M report highlights: - Ayton was fouled on the strip where he hurt his shoulder - Bucks did not have possession when they called timeout with 2.5 left - Ayton fouled DiVincenzo on the Bridges 3 in OT - Connaughton should have got a 3-second call on the last possession of OT
Aaron Rose: According to last night's L2M report, the officials made the correct no-call on Gary Trent Jr. just before he hit the game winner. pic.twitter.com/mNYzJxvUsE
Jonathan Feigen: Officials missed two calls in the final two minutes of Rockets' loss to Timberwolves, a Christian Wood travel following by a Karl-Anthony Towns foul on Wood's drive moments later, according to the NBA L2M report.
Rick Bonnell: Two reffing errors in last 11 seconds of Hornets-Heat, both of which disadvantaged Hornets. Miami should have been called for a 5-second violation and Ariza should have been called for a foul.
Mike Vorkunov: NBA's Last 2 Minute report says the foul call on Julius Randle in the Knicks loss to the 76ers was the right call. NBA: "Randle (NYK) pushes Harris (PHI) as he jumps for the rebound."
Neil Dalal: Only incorrect call per NBA from last two minutes of Wizards-Kings was Deni Avdija should have been called for a foul on De'Aaron Fox with 30.1 seconds left that then led to Russell Westbrook's tying layup at 119.
Mike Vorkunov: Last 2 Minute report from Knicks-76ers last night. NBA says — RJ Barrett should've been called for shooting foul on Ben Simmons w/ 45.7 sec left — Julius Randle should've been called for travel with 24.3 sec left — Randle should've been called for offensive foul with 14 sec left
Brian Mahoney: Last 2 Minute report determines the traveling call on Randle was correct. Says Irving made contact with the ball but did not dislodge it and did not cause Randle to return to the floor with possession. So, Randle must pass or shoot before returning to the floor.
Neil Dalal: Russell Westbrook and Scott Brooks both wanted a foul call on Khris Middleton on this potential game-tying layup. NBA's Last Two Minute Report says it was the correct no call because it was only "marginal" contact. L2M does say Deni Avdija fouled Giannis before he passed back. pic.twitter.com/OZqhW4eOfF
Neil Dalal: NBA says the only incorrect call from Wizards-Clippers was this foul against Nic Batum sending Bradley Beal to the free-throw line. Beal still easily got it to Neto. They say Beal did hit Batum's arm on the 3 and Williams never had possession on possible backcourt violation.
Chris Mannix: Rudy Gobert's foul against Joel Embiid in the final minute of the Jazz loss to the Sixers has been deemed the correct call, per NBA. In the Last 2 Minute Report, ruling says Gobert extended his arm into Embiid's back, affecting his play at the basket.
Kyle Neubeck: Last 2 minute report from Sixers-Jazz admits to six errors: 3 incorrect no calls on Utah (another Gobert foul on Embiid, missed travel on Bogdanovic, missed 3 sec for Gobert) 3 incorrect no calls on Philadelphia (kicked ball by Simmons, Embiid fouling Mitchell, travel by Harris)
James Ham: NBA L2M report admits officials missed a Montrezl Harrell offensive foul against Harrison Barnes with 1.2 seconds remaining. Also said Holmes offensive foul against Harrell with 1:44 remaining was incorrect.
Jason Anderson: Per Last 2 Minute Report, officials made the correct call when they whistled De'Aaron Fox for his sixth foul against the Lakers last night, noting: "Fox moves underneath Schroder's lower body during his shooting motion and contact affects his driving shot attempt."
Michael Singer: NBA’s L2M report from Nuggets-Wizards finds zero incorrect calls over the last two minutes. Bradley Beal’s delay of game half-court swat occurred with 2:19 left. Very curious if NBA would’ve weighed in on that.
Rod Boone: Last two-minute report says Gordon Hayward made contact to Devin Booker's wrist, affected his game-tying 3-point attempt with .06 seconds left. Booker should have been awarded free throws. But same thing happened to #Hornets and Terry Rozier a while back so these things even out.
KC Johnson: NBA’s L2M report said call on Coby White’s foul on Ricky Rubio was correctly a shooting foul. Report also said KAT foul on LaVine with 12.3 seconds left in regulation was wrong. KAT fouled out on the play.
Scott Agness: NBA’s Last Two Minute Report says Sabonis was fouled by Oubre Jr. on the inbounds. Pacers were down by four with 10.1s left, Brogdon threw the ball in but Sabonis was already falling. Instead, he should’ve gotten FTs.
Chris Mannix: Per the NBA's L2M report, the offensive foul called on Kawhi Leonard in the closing seconds of the game against Brooklyn was the correct call.
KC Johnson: NBA’s L2M said officials block charge on Thad Young while guarding Joel Embiid was correct. So if Billy Donovan would’ve challenged, he would’ve lost.
Harrison Wind: The NBA's L2M Report says Robin Lopez should have been called for an illegal screen on Facu Campazzo on the Wizards' last play of regulation. "Lopez extends into Campazzo's path while setting the screen and does not give him room to avoid the contact." pic.twitter.com/k7MtUmZpqs
Kevin Chouinard: L2M report says Trae Young was not fouled at end of DAL game: “Cauley-Stein (DAL) is entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he takes, and which leads to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young (ATL).”
Ira Winderman: NBA's only officiating ruling on play when Butler remained on the court with his "concussion" and winked: "Randle (NYK) dislodges Butler (MIA) from his position during the loose ball." That does not mean that a flop can't eventually be ruled down the line.
Brad Townsend: L2M report says incorrect out-of-bounds call went against GS with 48.6 seconds left last night. Ball actually went off Porzingis. Call was that Draymond Green was the last to touch it. 4.1 seconds later, Luka Doncic sank 3-pointer, giving Dallas a 131-124 lead. Yeah, big.
Brad Townsend: NBA L2M report cites 3 incorrect calls in Mavs-Suns. --Booker should have been called for a shooting foul on Porzingis with 1:59 left. --Hardaway should have been called for shooting foul on Ayton with 12 second left. --Porzingis held Ayton on jump ball with 11.9 seconds left.
Steve Bulpett: According to the NBA's Last Two Minute report, the only thing the officials got wrong in Celtics-Spurs was that Jayson Tatum shouldn't have gotten the and-1 on his drive with 12.4 seconds left... Rudy Gay's ensuing two free throws would have rendered the Celts' last shot moot.
Kellan Olson: NBA's L2M report is out. Highlights from Suns/Nuggets: -- Murray traveled (as Monty predicted) and Ayton didn't foul him -- Confirmed Ayton's 6th foul as correct -- Kaminsky did foul Jokic in a shooting motion in the backcourt after Nader's missed FT
Josh Robbins: The NBA's Last Two Minute report for last night's Magic loss to the Pacers in overtime said there were no officiating errors in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime that adversely impacted the Magic.
Jonathan Feigen: NBA last two minute report confirms the replay review that game-ending Grant shot and Tucker foul came after the buzzer and that initial Tucker contact was a correct no call. Two missed calls; Oladipo fouling Griffin and Griffin fouling Gordon on rebounds.
Rick Bonnell: The NBA’s last 2 minutes report says Raptors’ Stanley Johnson should have been called for a foul of Terry Rozier on @Charlotte Hornets’ last possession. Huge missed call in a one-possession game.
Ira Winderman: NBA officiating report says no palm/travel on Joel Embiid on fourth-quarter play Tuesday that included Heat challenge of foul on Kelly Olynyk. Of play, NBA says only, "Olynyk (MIA) is not in a legal guarding position and is moving laterally into Embiid's (PHI) path."
Brad Townsend: NBA L2M report says Jokic should have been called for 3 seconds with 26.5 seconds left in regulation; but also that Barton was incorrectly called for fouling WCS with 1 minute left in OT; and WCS should have been called for fouling Murray with 22 seconds left in OT. Carry on.
Mike Vorkunov: NBA says in its Last 2 Minute report there should've been a foul called on Mitchell Robinson w/ 1:50 left as he defended John Collins' shot in paint w/ Knicks up 3. NBA: "Robinson does not maintain verticality & makes contact with Collins' arm that affects his shot near the rim." pic.twitter.com/I1mBHADHTY
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan on the L2M report that said Warriors committed 5-second violation and offensive foul on inbounds play before winning shot: "It's gonna happen. I've been on both sides of it. We have to look at the stuff we can control. We turned the ball over 24 times."
Adam Spolane: NBA L2M report says officials missed two calls down the stretch during last night's Rockets/Blazers game. Both misses benefited the Rockets. Officials missed an out of bounds call on Christian Wood and a travel on James Harden
Michael Singer: NBA's L2M from Nuggets-Kings isn't pretty. Here's list of incorrect no-calls. In 4th: Barnes traveling In OT: Foul on Whiteside defending Jokic, DEN lost ball Barnes traveling before tying game at 122 Barnes foul on Jokic w/ two seconds left Barton foul on Barnes' dunk
Tom Westerholm: Pretty interesting L2M report from the NBA: Tristan Thompson should not have been whistled for a foul on the final play, and Daniel Theis should have been called for a lane violation on Giannis’ second FT.
Ira Winderman: And . . . they're back. Officiating report cites no incorrect calls in final two minutes of Wednesday's Heat-Magic.
Tom Westerholm: Not much of a surprise here, but the NBA announced a clean L2M report from last night.
Tim Bontemps: There were three incorrect calls in today’s Last Two Minute Report, and all disadvantaged Miami. Marcus Smart didn’t get fouled late in the fourth; Jayson Tatum traveled on the final play of regulation; and Goran Dragic didn’t foul Kemba Walker.
Eric Koreen: In case you’re a masochist, the Last Two-Minute report says Lowry got away with a travel before he fouled out Theis and VanVleet got away with a foul on Grant Williams during a rebound attempt.
John Hollinger: NBA's L2M report from Boston-Toronto Game 6 says refs missed foul by O.G. Anunoby on Kemba Walker's drive with 4.4 seconds left in regulation. Refs also missed a Norm Powell travel in the first overtime.
Tim Reynolds: The NBA also says Nick Nurse did nothing wrong on the Celtics' pass that people keep talking about. "Coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line. ... Nurse's presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play."
John Karalis: NBA last 2 minute report shows Daniel Theis should have been called for a foul on VanVleet's drive to tie the game at 101, making it an and-1. Also, Lowry should have been called for 3 seconds on the Theis dunk. Both really ended up benefiting the Celtics.
Jonathan Feigen: Just one missed or wrong call among 24 calls or no calls in the L2M report of Rockets-Thunder. Steven Adams got away with a 3 seconds violation before a Schroder miss. Call on Harden before inbounds ruled to be correct.
Barry Jackson: The NBA's L2M report, issued day after games, says correct call was made on the two controversial late game foul calls last night - one sending Middleton to the line for 2 FTs and the other sending Butler to the line for his 2 game winning FTs at buzzer.
Tim Reynolds: NBA found three - THREE - calls botched on the play where Jimmy Butler threw the ball away to Brook Lopez last night. 1) He was fouled by George Hill. 2) Hill was out of bounds and touched the ball. 3) Jimmy was out of bounds when he threw it to Lopez.
Harrison Wind: No surprise, but the L2M Report says Rudy Gobert fouled Jamal Murray on his drive to the basket with 26 seconds remaining. Nuggets were down 124-120. “Gobert does not maintain verticality and brings his arm down, making contact with Murray's arm that affects his shot attempt.” pic.twitter.com/rgq00V3spR
Gregg Popovich on Draymond Green: He's a huge part of why we won the Olympics
Melissa Rohlin: Pop, unprompted, gave a shout-out to Draymond Green at the end of his presser, pointing out that everything he does for the Warriors, he did for the USA Team. “He was a huge part of why we won,” he said.
Connor Letourneau: Fascinating quote here from Steve Kerr: “If you can’t maintain your culture during the down times, then you don’t really have a culture. It’s just dependent on winning. The culture has to survive losing stretches.”
Brady Hawk: Spo: “Even without Giannis, this is a great basketball team. They know what they want to do, and you have to play extremely well here.” Talks about PJ Tucker returning to Milwaukee, and how his values match with Miami, “He was a big key to their championship run last year.”
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra, on Hornets losing four players to protocols today, “We talked about it today in the walkthrough. And you just want to be vigilant, but you also don’t want to live in fear. This is our profession. It’s what we’re doing. We want to keep it going.”
Alex Schiffer: Nets rule James Johnson out tonight with left shoulder soreness. He played the most of any reserve last night.
Luka Doncic's ankle injury lingering for the last weeks
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said Luka got an MRI on his left ankle today, but didn’t say what scans showed. Injury is “lingering” from original sprain Nov. 15. “He’s been sore. It’s just been a busy stretch of games.” Also, Kristaps Porzingis is still “getting treatment” on left knee contusion.