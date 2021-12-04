Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow vs. CHA: Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness): Questionable Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness): Questionable Trae Young (left knee soreness): Questionable Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out De’Andre Hunter: Out Onyeka Okongwu: Out
December 4, 2021 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Gregg Popovich on Draymond Green: He's a huge part of why we won the Olympics
Melissa Rohlin: Pop, unprompted, gave a shout-out to Draymond Green at the end of his presser, pointing out that everything he does for the Warriors, he did for the USA Team. “He was a huge part of why we won,” he said.
Connor Letourneau: Fascinating quote here from Steve Kerr: “If you can’t maintain your culture during the down times, then you don’t really have a culture. It’s just dependent on winning. The culture has to survive losing stretches.”
Brady Hawk: Spo: “Even without Giannis, this is a great basketball team. They know what they want to do, and you have to play extremely well here.” Talks about PJ Tucker returning to Milwaukee, and how his values match with Miami, “He was a big key to their championship run last year.”
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra, on Hornets losing four players to protocols today, “We talked about it today in the walkthrough. And you just want to be vigilant, but you also don’t want to live in fear. This is our profession. It’s what we’re doing. We want to keep it going.”
Alex Schiffer: Nets rule James Johnson out tonight with left shoulder soreness. He played the most of any reserve last night.
December 4, 2021 | 7:24 pm EST Update
Luka Doncic's ankle injury lingering for the last weeks
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said Luka got an MRI on his left ankle today, but didn’t say what scans showed. Injury is “lingering” from original sprain Nov. 15. “He’s been sore. It’s just been a busy stretch of games.” Also, Kristaps Porzingis is still “getting treatment” on left knee contusion.