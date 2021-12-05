USA Today Sports

Atlanta Hawks PR: The Hawks announced today that forwar…

6 hours ago via HawksPR

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 5, 2021 | 6:13 pm EST Update

Jazz beat Cavaliers in thrilling ending

Andy Larsen: Jazz ESCAPE with a win, 109-108. Good defense on the final possession, Conley defending Garland extremely well. Gobert just an absolute monster late. Wow, wow, wow moments. Mitchell a very good game until the final two minutes, but still: 35 points on just 21 shots. MIN weds
32 mins ago via andyblarsen

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

December 5, 2021 | 5:37 pm EST Update

Jimmy Butler back on Monday?

Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. visiting Grizzlies. Expect him to play. Still out for the Heat: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (G League), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Victor Oladipo (knee).
1 hour ago via IraHeatBeat

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 288 more rumors
Home