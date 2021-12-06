Lang Whitaker: Last night I finally got to visit the Sekou Smith Media Room at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Still can’t believe my brother is gone, but terrific job by @HawksPR memorializing him in the place he logged so many hours, putting in the work that made him great. #SekouStrong
December 6, 2021 | 1:08 pm EST Update
Warriors were interested in Ricky Rubio
In fact, the perception of the Cavs around the NBA at the time was so poor — and Rubio, at this stage of his career, seemed like such an odd fit for a rebuilding Cleveland franchise — that other teams thought he was going to negotiate a buyout. The Golden State Warriors, sources say, were keenly interested in Rubio hitting the market and partnering him with Stephen Curry.
Rather than a buyout, Rubio bought in on the Cavs. The result is a budding renaissance in Cleveland, with Rubio at its core. “I’m good, happy here,” he told The Athletic after the Cavs lost, 109-108, Sunday to the Utah Jazz, one of the best teams in the league, in a game they trailed by as many as 15 points early in the fourth quarter. Rubio, who finished with 15 points, was on the court for Cleveland’s fourth-quarter run that gave the Cavs a chance to win.
Shams Charania: Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo has been assigned to Milwaukee’s NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin – inching closer to a potential December season debut after ankle surgery in June, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Kemba Walker addresses demotion in Knicks rotation
Barbara Barker: Kemba says demotion has been hard. “Adversity happens to everyone.” pic.twitter.com/zhvpU5BMNK
Barbara Barker: Kemba when asked if he was “blindsided” when Thibs gave him news he was out of rotation . “Yeah, anyone would have been. It’s not easy on his end or anyone’s end. It’s not something easy to tell anyone.” pic.twitter.com/1qSwMtRVWz
Tommy Beer: “In recent weeks, sources say Lillard has grown frustrated with the team’s play and tension appears to be on the rise between the players and Billups.” sources say Lillard has grown frustrated with the team’s play and tension appears to be on the rise between the players and Billups.” OGToni3: Lmao when will y’all learn to not report this shit if @Dame_Lillard ain’t said it directly ? Damian Lillard: These mfs love drama too damn much.
Chris Haynes: Former Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan is named CEO of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Little Caesars pizza chains.
The Gonzaga-Alabama game I attended on Saturday was held at Climate Pledge Arena, or as jilted Sonics fans know it, Key Arena. This is the refurbished version of the place the Sonics played until 2008, with a deeper pit dug into the ground next to the Space Needle to accommodate more fans, much wider concourses (the old ones were like subway passages) and several other nods to modernity. It was also my first visit to the building since 1998. It’s interesting because this is one of potentially two places a future Sonics team could play, if and when the league returns to Seattle. (Most league insiders consider it a mere formality that any NBA expansion would include Seattle as one of the teams.) While Climate Pledge Arena is already hosting the NHL’s expansion Seattle Kraken and would be ready to roll for the NBA, another potential ownership group led by Chris Hansen (not the “To Catch a Predator” guy) has land for an arena near downtown. Most people I’ve talked to, however, consider Hansen’s effort an underdog and Climate Pledge the more likely future Sonics home.