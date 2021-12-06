USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: "That does mean that he's getting clo…

4 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: “That does mean that he’s getting close,” Nate McMillan says of Onyeka Okongwu’s recovery timeline, with Okongwu slated to practice and potentially play a game or two with the College Park Skyhawks.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 6, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
December 6, 2021 | 8:40 pm EST Update
Home