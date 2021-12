Scott Agness: Pacers get their first win in 10 days, 116-110 over the Wizards — who played last night in Toronto. Sabonis was terrific (30-10-6), Brogdon had 17-6-8, but it was Oshae Brissett who impressed. Many positive plays; finished with 12 & 8 in 29mins. Up next: vs NYK on Wed.