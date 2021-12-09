On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Vision To Learn, a non-profit provider that grants free eye exams and glasses to students in metro Atlanta, joined together to host a celebration at Fulton County Schools’ Camp Creek Middle School, where more than 150 students received new eyeglasses of their choice and vision screenings. “It is important that the Hawks Foundation continues to empower the city’s youth,” said Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “This event at Camp Creek Middle School is one way that we continue to make an impact through the power of vision not just on the court, but also in the classroom and beyond.”
