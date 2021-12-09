-
December 9, 2021 | 2:24 pm EST Update
Christopher Hine: Ricky Rubio spoke after Cleveland’s practice today in advance of tomorrow’s matchup in Minnesota. His answer when asked about his reaction to the trade: “Things didn’t work out for a year over there, so I think we were looking for a change, both of us, at the end of the day.”
Doug Smith: Raptors tell us Anunoby, Birch, Dragic out for tomorrow vs. Knicks; with Achiuwa and now Champagnie (knee) questionable No one on injury report for health and safety protocols, which is at least something to note at the moment.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey: “I really applaud the way our guys bounce back. We just have to pull it all together for 45-48 minutes.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes finding his niche: “When you’re in a corner, that’s prime real estate… When a coach puts you in the corner, that’s a sign of respect.” He said that’s where Hayes has to find a role.