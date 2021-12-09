Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow vs. BKN: Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is probable. Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), Hill and Hunter are out. As of now, Okongwu, Cooper and Johnson are with College Park. Skylar Mays is with Atlanta.
December 9, 2021 | 7:47 pm EST Update
Jazz win sixth game in a row
Eric Walden: FINAL: Jazz 118, Sixers 96. EIGHT Jazz players in double-digit scoring. Don 22p/6a. Rudy 17p/21r. Hassan 14/10. Joe 11/7a. Sixers just 6-33 from 3. Embiid 19/9 on 8-18 FGs. And Utah now has six straight wins, and is 18-7 on the season. Road trip wraps Saturday in DC.
Paul Garcia: “I think Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are very quietly one of the more dangerous backcourts.” – Nuggets Coach Mike Malone Malone talked about how the Spurs’ defense turns teams over.
Tom Orsborn: Asked what Landale will gain from G League, Pop said: “Just experience. It’s his 1st run in the NBA and he hasn’t been able to play much. He had the concussion, (COVID protocols) he had to go through, so he’s really behind. The best thing he can do is get minutes and play.”
Jaylen Brown out again
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown is out tomorrow vs Phoenix, per the Celtics.
Aaron Rose: Justin Champagnie will not play in tonight’s Raptors 905 game due to right knee soreness. The same injury he’s questionable for tomorrow night with