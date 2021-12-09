USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow vs. BKN: Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is probable. Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), Hill and Hunter are out. As of now, Okongwu, Cooper and Johnson are with College Park. Skylar Mays is with Atlanta.

December 9, 2021 | 7:47 pm EST Update
