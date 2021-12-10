USA Today Sports

“He asked if I wanted him here. He knew that a big, big piece of team building is coach and the player that is the leader of the team. It was awesome. He thought about me when he was making his decision. It’s important,” Young told The Undefeated. McMillan won’t make the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player, but could have an opportunity as a head coach. He enters Friday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets seven wins shy of surpassing John Macleod to become the 18th-winningest head coach in NBA history with lots of basketball still to coach.

“A little surprising, but we’ve always believed,” Wood told ESPN on Friday. “We’ve always stayed together and always had that team chemistry. We know that we’re better than a 1-16 record and better than what we were showing. We never put our heads down. We just stayed together. I believe it’s real. Especially with Jalen Green being out, which is a key piece, points that [would be] on the board that are not. We’re still managing to win games. And with Kevin Porter Jr. out. I think we’re even better than we’re showing. We’re just clicking.”
