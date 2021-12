Twenty-one years ago, McMillan reluctantly took over as an interim head coach for the Seattle SuperSonics. Today, the Atlanta Hawks’ head coach has 701 wins, is on pace to soon be the 18th-winningest coach in NBA history and has the third-most wins among all African American coaches in league history behind only Lenny Wilkens (1,332 wins) and Rivers (1,006). “For me to even be in this position, I never even imagined it,” McMillan told The Undefeated. “I really didn’t. To coach over, what, 1,000 games and to win over 50% of them, I never ever imagined it.”