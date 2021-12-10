Twenty-one years ago, McMillan reluctantly took over as an interim head coach for the Seattle SuperSonics. Today, the Atlanta Hawks’ head coach has 701 wins, is on pace to soon be the 18th-winningest coach in NBA history and has the third-most wins among all African American coaches in league history behind only Lenny Wilkens (1,332 wins) and Rivers (1,006). “For me to even be in this position, I never even imagined it,” McMillan told The Undefeated. “I really didn’t. To coach over, what, 1,000 games and to win over 50% of them, I never ever imagined it.”
December 10, 2021 | 1:56 pm EST Update
USA Basketball naming Steve Kerr as head coach
Adrian Wojnarowski: USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future.
December 10, 2021 | 1:47 pm EST Update
Kyle Kuzma fined for obscene gesture
JD Shaw: Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan, the NBA announced.
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said he’s not at all surprised that Valanciunas is doing this from 3. Added that he saw it coming in Toronto. His free-throw shooting was an indicator.
Rui Hachimura traveling with Wizards in road trip
Ava Wallace: Wes Unseld Jr said Rui Hachimura will travel with the Wizards on their upcoming road trip out west. Unseld is hoping team can get Hachimura some contact work and into some 5 on 5 in the next week.
Chase Hughes: Anthony Gill says Rui Hachimura gave the entire team watches today. He got everyone a ‘Rui Hachimura G-Shock.’ They were in their lockers when they got to the facility today. “Great guy, great surprise,” Gill said.