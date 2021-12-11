More on Cameron Reddish Injury
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish went through the full practice today. The Hawks didn't do anything live, but Reddish did shooting and did some things at 75% speed. "Feeling better," McMillan said of Reddish.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte: Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Trae Young (left knee soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out. Hunter and Okongwu are out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Philadelphia: Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk, yesterday on 92.9 FM on Cam Reddish: "He has been cleared by the medical staff ... Cam has been out 2.5 or 3 months now. To ask him to go out and there in a game of this magnitude wouldn't be fair to him because he hasn't been able to get that up-and-down run in. pic.twitter.com/T3udqbbI4w
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow, Hawks say: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Kris Dunn (non-covid illness) is out. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Kris Dunn (non-covid illness) is out. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) has progressed his rehab to include unrestricted individual workouts and limited participation in team practice, Hawks say. He will be reviewed in 10-14 days.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish has been doing more with movement. "Each day he's doing a little bit more. Not really running but some spot-up shots is what he has been doing the last couple days."
Sarah K. Spencer: Schlenk on Cam Reddish's health: "Cam is still in a place where he's non-impact. He's a ways away just doing spot shooting and doing his rehab." Reddish is out with right Achilles soreness.
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, according to Shams Charania. Reddish recently underwent a non-surgical procedure last week to address right Achilles soreness.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight vs. MIA: Trae Young (right adductor soreness) is probable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdanovic, Dunn, Hunter remain out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (low back pain) is questionable. Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee), Dunn (right ankle surgery) and Hunter (right knee surgery) are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is AVAILABLE tonight. Rajon Rondo (left ankle sprain) is OUT.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn: Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is questionable. Rajon Rondo (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (back spasm), Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (right hand soreness) are AVAILABLE tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is OUT.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Detroit: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Alex Len (low back pain) is doubtful.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management - bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we've seen Parsons listed as "doubtful" instead of ruled out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab - right knee) is questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vince Carter (personal reasons) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) has been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs. Sacramento.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks effectively swapped two-way players today. Charlie Brown Jr. is up with ATL and Brandon Goodwin is back with College Park. My uneducated guess is that is has to do with Trae exiting the injury report and Cam being added to it.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Cam Reddish (right hip tension) is probable. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs NOP: Cam Reddish is probable. Brandon Goodwin (right hip bruise) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Ray Spalding (dental pain) is out Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Stefan Bondy: Spoke to Cam Reddish who said he’s two weeks removed from surgery on his groin and he’s confident in being drafted in the 3-to-8 range tomorrow. He met with the Knicks but couldn’t work out. DeAndre Hunter, a projected top-10 pick, said he neither met nor worked out w/ the Knicks
Shams Charania: Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal.