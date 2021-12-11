USA Today Sports

December 11, 2021 | 3:31 am EST Update

Myles Turner piques Knicks' interest

A little update to our Wednesday morning note on the Knicks and Myles Turner: As the Pacers reportedly pivot to a rebuild, there are Knicks decision-makers in favor of pursuing Turner via trade this season. Turner, a 25-year-old center, is under contract through 2022-23 and is making $17.5 million per season.
2 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Scott Agness: There’s no obvious choice (between Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner) because there’s no obvious deal out there. There’s no significant or far-along dialogue with any teams pacers have made some calls- I’m told other teams have checked in and seen and evaluated the value that the Pacers want back for those guys and even others on the team because I think it’s open season a little bit. I wouldn’t classify it as a fire sale by any means.
2 hours ago via Spotify

Domantas Sabonis not trying to get traded

Scott Agness: Sabonis is not trying to get traded either. He’s not trying to push his way out. He’s good with it here. He likes this team. He likes most of the people around it and playing for Rick Carlisle. He bought a house here over a year ago. He’s now a married man. He has a lot of frequent visitors. So I don’t think he’s looking to get out of here, doesn’t mean he wouldn’t embrace it.
2 hours ago via Spotify

, Top Rumors

, , ,

