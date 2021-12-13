Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk and members of his front office are expected to receive contract extensions by next offseason, sources said.
December 13, 2021 | 5:38 pm EST Update
Isaiah Thomas joining Nuggets' G League affiliate
Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson. More from me: marcstein.substack.com
Shams Charania: Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jason Terry, who is close with Thomas, is head coach of Grand Rapids and will coach IT in the G League Showcase beginning Sunday.
Michael Singer: Isaiah Thomas is signing with @NBAGrandRapids because of his relationship with Jason Terry. There’s a slim chance he’s ultimately going to get called up to the #Nuggets, league source tells @denverpost.
Rylan Stiles: Gabriel Deck was recalled from the Blue after being sent down this morning to practice with the G-League squad who had a more intensive practice.
Michael Grange: “I don’t know how many thousand times better it is to have fans in the stands …. I just hope they can keep coming out and keep cheering. You go around league and this is a special building. I hope we can keep on trucking man,” — Nick Nurse.
Scott Agness: Pacers forward Justin Holiday, who was isolated while in the health & safety protocols for 12 days, won’t play tonight vs Warriors. He called Lloyd Pierce today to alert him that he’s not ready just yet.
December 13, 2021 | 5:01 pm EST Update
Kings shopping Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley
One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.