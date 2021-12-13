USA Today Sports

Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk…

7 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

December 13, 2021 | 5:38 pm EST Update

Isaiah Thomas joining Nuggets' G League affiliate

Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson. More from me: marcstein.substack.com
32 mins ago via TheSteinLine

December 13, 2021 | 5:01 pm EST Update

Kings shopping Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley

One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.
1 hour ago via Sacramento Bee

