Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish is not on a minute restriction tonight. Reddish will come off the bench.
December 13, 2021 | 9:04 pm EST Update
Paul George remains out for Clippers
Mark Medina: Clippers’ Paul George and Nicolas Batum are out for tonight’s game vs the Suns
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said he didn’t know whether returning to the G League for reps was a consideration moving forward for Serge Ibaka, as his minutes have decreased. Said they didn’t talk about that.
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on letting guys just play basketball: “Making the right play is the biggest thing we’ve been talking about all season… our guys have been doing that.” The issue: They’re turning down more shots than taking bad shots.
TJ McBride: Jamal Murray is out warming up before tip off as usual. He looks strong and seems like he is right on schedule — if not ahead of schedule — at this time for his return from his ACL tear.
December 13, 2021 | 8:11 pm EST Update
Joel Embiid missing game with right rib soreness
Keith Pompey: Joel Embiid is OUT due to right rib soreness. Andre Drummond will start in his place.