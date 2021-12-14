All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Salman Ali: Clint Capela on playing the Rockets: “It … shares share tweet pin sms send email 6 hours ago – via Twitter SalmanAliNBA Salman Ali: Clint Capela on playing the Rockets: “It feels weird. First time since I left. Obviously I didn’t play with none of them, but still seeing that jersey… It’s a good feeling.” Uncategorized Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email