What have you thought of the season so far for the Magic? Cole Anthony: We all would’ve loved to win some more games, but we’re in a rebuild mode right now. I think that’s at least obvious. It’s just a matter of growing as a team and learning how to play with each other. We’ve got to have small victories. It may not be a win, but we have to look at if we got better in this aspect of the game, so we can ultimately end up winning more soon. If we do end up winning more games now, I don’t think anyone would complain about that. I just think we have to be realistic with ourselves and give it 125 percent every single night and try to win as many games as possible. We have a bunch of players injured. We had two guys coming into the season with Fultz and Isaac that are two of our best players who haven’t played a game yet. We’ve got Michael Carter-Williams and E’Twaun Moore out. Jalen Suggs has been out. Injuries haven’t been our friend