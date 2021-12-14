Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Onyeka Okongwu: “I don’t have a timeline for Big O either. We’re giving him as much time as he needs to be with family and when I hear a date that he will return, I’m assuming he will return to us and start working with us and hopefully be available soon.”
Sarah K. Spencer: "That does mean that he's getting close," Nate McMillan says of Onyeka Okongwu's recovery timeline, with Okongwu slated to practice and potentially play a game or two with the College Park Skyhawks.
Sarah K. Spencer: Onyeka Okongwu has been doing more live work, per Nate McMillan. In the next couple days, he'll go to the Skyhawks to play 5-on-5 in practice. "We slowly are trying to build him up." After a couple practices, they'll see if Okongwu can play in a G League game, per McMillan.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Onyeka Okongwu: "Getting close where he's starting to do some things live, but he played a little 3-on-3 yesterday and came out OK." McMillan said there's no timeline on his return yet and Hawks will be cautious with Okongwu.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan for an update on Onyeka Okongwu: "He wants to get out there. He just came up to me asking can he get more reps. As I told him, when you get closer to coming back, we'll get you more reps. He's doing well." Says he likes how Okongwu's rehab is coming.
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu -- the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft -- underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Wednesday, and he will miss approximately six months, sources told ESPN. Okongwu's role grew as the season wore on for the Hawks, but a lingering injury beginning in May resulted in the need for the procedure. Renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe performed the procedure on Okongwu in Los Angeles, sources said.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Houston: Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Cleveland: Trae Young (left quad soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Reddish and Hunter are out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that For tonight’s game vs. LA Lakers: Trae Young (left knee soreness) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Bogdanovic, Hunter are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
Sarah K. Spencer: Onyeka Okongwu says he got a second MRI done on his foot and it has improved since the last time he had it checked. So, positive news on that front. Says he thinks it won't limit him in the season.
December 14, 2021 | 5:28 pm EST Update
Mark Cuban denies trade talks for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein: Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Mark Berman: The Rockets announced they have recalled forward Usman Garuba from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley.
Chasson Randle to play in Australian NBL
Former NBA point guard Chasson Randle will join the Sky Sport Breakers as an injury replacement player. The 28-year old Randle brings 119 games of NBA experience to the Breakers lineup as an injury replacement for Peyton Siva who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury,
What’s your outlook on the team long-term when you look a couple of seasons ahead? Cole Anthony: I think we can be a genuine playoff team. I look at us potentially being a higher seed in the East. Obviously, I’m speaking a big game, but Rome wasn’t built overnight. We have a long way to go, but I think when it’s all said and done, we’ll have a chance to be one of the best teams in the East. I think we’ve got some dogs. I think we’re going to have a real chance to contend in the Eastern Conference.
What have you thought of the season so far for the Magic? Cole Anthony: We all would’ve loved to win some more games, but we’re in a rebuild mode right now. I think that’s at least obvious. It’s just a matter of growing as a team and learning how to play with each other. We’ve got to have small victories. It may not be a win, but we have to look at if we got better in this aspect of the game, so we can ultimately end up winning more soon. If we do end up winning more games now, I don’t think anyone would complain about that. I just think we have to be realistic with ourselves and give it 125 percent every single night and try to win as many games as possible. We have a bunch of players injured. We had two guys coming into the season with Fultz and Isaac that are two of our best players who haven’t played a game yet. We’ve got Michael Carter-Williams and E’Twaun Moore out. Jalen Suggs has been out. Injuries haven’t been our friend.
You touched on Mo Bamba earlier. What have you seen from him in a contract season and looking ahead at his future? Cole Anthony: I’ve seen Mo grow and become more active offensively and defensively. He’s worked on his shot. I think he’s pretty good. He’s top-three in the league in blocks. He’s one of the premier rim protectors. In saying all this, Mo has two or three more levels that he can get to. That dude has a chance to make a lot of money playing this game. The moment he gets that and really embraces that, I think Mo can be the best defender in the league. I think he can reach that Rudy Gobert level, but I think he can be better than that. Mo is offensively skilled. He has a nice touch. I really am happy with what I’ve seen from him this year, but I still think he has a long way to go, which is to say how gifted I think he is.
Khobi Price: Terrence Ross had an interesting comparison for Magic rookie Franz Wagner: Gordon Hayward, but “with more size.” “Franz is good at everything. He’s really good at everything. I’m excited to see what he turns into.”
Tom Orsborn: Zach Collins on how he’s managed to stay upbeat after all the bad luck he’s experienced injury-wise: “It’s what I like to do, play basketball, so the motivation is to get back and do what I love. I feel at home when I am playing basketball. It’s foreign when I’m not.” #Spurs