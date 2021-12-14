USA Today Sports

Atlanta Hawks PR: The Hawks announced today that forwar…

3 hours ago via HawksPR

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 14, 2021 | 5:28 pm EST Update

Chasson Randle to play in Australian NBL

Former NBA point guard Chasson Randle will join the Sky Sport Breakers as an injury replacement player. The 28-year old Randle brings 119 games of NBA experience to the Breakers lineup as an injury replacement for Peyton Siva who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury,
25 mins ago via NBL.com.au

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 71 more rumors
What’s your outlook on the team long-term when you look a couple of seasons ahead? Cole Anthony: I think we can be a genuine playoff team. I look at us potentially being a higher seed in the East. Obviously, I’m speaking a big game, but Rome wasn’t built overnight. We have a long way to go, but I think when it’s all said and done, we’ll have a chance to be one of the best teams in the East. I think we’ve got some dogs. I think we’re going to have a real chance to contend in the Eastern Conference.
25 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Uncategorized

,

What have you thought of the season so far for the Magic? Cole Anthony: We all would’ve loved to win some more games, but we’re in a rebuild mode right now. I think that’s at least obvious. It’s just a matter of growing as a team and learning how to play with each other. We’ve got to have small victories. It may not be a win, but we have to look at if we got better in this aspect of the game, so we can ultimately end up winning more soon. If we do end up winning more games now, I don’t think anyone would complain about that. I just think we have to be realistic with ourselves and give it 125 percent every single night and try to win as many games as possible. We have a bunch of players injured. We had two guys coming into the season with Fultz and Isaac that are two of our best players who haven’t played a game yet. We’ve got Michael Carter-Williams and E’Twaun Moore out. Jalen Suggs has been out. Injuries haven’t been our friend.
25 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

You touched on Mo Bamba earlier. What have you seen from him in a contract season and looking ahead at his future? Cole Anthony: I’ve seen Mo grow and become more active offensively and defensively. He’s worked on his shot. I think he’s pretty good. He’s top-three in the league in blocks. He’s one of the premier rim protectors. In saying all this, Mo has two or three more levels that he can get to. That dude has a chance to make a lot of money playing this game. The moment he gets that and really embraces that, I think Mo can be the best defender in the league. I think he can reach that Rudy Gobert level, but I think he can be better than that. Mo is offensively skilled. He has a nice touch. I really am happy with what I’ve seen from him this year, but I still think he has a long way to go, which is to say how gifted I think he is.
25 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Uncategorized

, ,

Home