Jonathan Feigen: Rockets got a big break late in the win in Atlanta, according to the NBA L2M report. Foul should not have been called on Hawks sending D.J. Augustin to the line with 21.7 seconds left. Rather than turn the ball over, Augustin made both free throws for a 4-point lead.
December 14, 2021 | 8:42 pm EST Update
Magic Johnson: Congratulations to Steph Curry for making history and setting the new NBA All-Time 3-point record tonight!! Thank you @Stephen Curry for revolutionizing the game of basketball forever! 🙏🏾 It was great to see his parents Dell and Sonya there supporting him!
Jason Anderson: The Washington Wizards are listing Kyle Kuzma as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Kuzma has missed the past two games under NBA health and safety protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks guard Wes Matthews has entered into the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Law Murray: A source tells @TheAthletic that Serge Ibaka was a close contact yesterday and had to test right at gametime. That is why he did not enter the bench area last night until later in the first quarter. Ibaka tested negative but is out for start of trip due to protocols.
Scott Agness: Justin Holiday practiced for the third straight day as he tries to recapture his game shape after being away for 2wks with COVID. “It’s still up to Justin,” Lloyd Pierce said of whether he plays at MIL on Wed. “The focal point for him is to make sure his conditioning is right.”