All NBA Teams
All NBA Teams
Trae Young: This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGE…
December 15, 2021 | 3:46 am EST Update
Several teams optimistic Damian Lillard will eventually request a trade
Damian Lillard has preached his unwavering commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Sixers and other teams around the league remain optimistic he could eventually request a trade prior to the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia just needs one other All-Star to seek a new team.
Larry Nance Jr. a trade target around the league?
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to primarily gauge trade interest in Nurkic and Covington, but Larry Nance Jr. seems to be a target among rival front offices.
Veterans D.J. Augustin, Danuel House Jr., Daniel Theis and Eric Gordon are all viewed around the league as viable trade candidates. Houston appears willing to listen to offers on Christian Wood, but that would require a first-round pick plus further capital.
Rival executives believe only rookie standout Chris Duarte and fellow first year Isaiah Jackson are untouchable in Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon cannot be traded this season following a contract extension in October. “Sabonis, Turner, Warren, LeVert all can be had at the right price,” said another assistant general manager.
Suns strongly interested in acquiring Thaddeus Young from Spurs
The Phoenix Suns are attempting to move Jalen Smith, and the San Antonio Spurs have been frequently linked as a suitor. Phoenix is rumored to have strong interest in acquiring Thaddeus Young from the Spurs.
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry has been reluctant to call himself the greatest shooter ever until he captured this record “I got that now baby”
Mark Haynes: Stephen Curry’s message to his teammates: “This is something I’ve been dreaming about, and I don’t know when the first dream happened. I love to shoot the ball, something I’ve been doing since I was three years old.” pic.twitter.com/1dJSlCcnVg
Anthony Slater: -Draymond Green: “Wiggins never passes out of that play.” -Steph Curry: “We run that play a lot. I think that’s the first time.” -Andrew Wiggins: “That play? It’s a bucket first. But I saw Steph with a little bit of space and a chance to make history…” pic.twitter.com/GJ5LJNc3w8