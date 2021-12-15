USA Today Sports

Trae Young: This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGE…

21 mins ago via TheTraeYoung

December 15, 2021 | 3:46 am EST Update

Several teams optimistic Damian Lillard will eventually request a trade

Damian Lillard has preached his unwavering commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Sixers and other teams around the league remain optimistic he could eventually request a trade prior to the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia just needs one other All-Star to seek a new team.
20 mins ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Rival executives believe only rookie standout Chris Duarte and fellow first year Isaiah Jackson are untouchable in Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon cannot be traded this season following a contract extension in October. “Sabonis, Turner, Warren, LeVert all can be had at the right price,” said another assistant general manager.
21 mins ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

