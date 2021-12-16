USA Today Sports

December 16, 2021 | 11:26 am EST Update
What are some of the things you have learned from playing alongside Chris Paul? Mikal Bridges: I’m constantly learning from his IQ and how smart he is. He understands the game so well and he’s never sped up too much. He reads things before they happen. He knows what he is about to see and before the defense even reacts, he knows how to make that pass or he is just getting the shot that he wants. Defensively, he knows what the team is going to do and he is always in the right spot and he is very, very, very vocal. That is an area I struggle with at times – even in college but also during my few years in the league so far. I feel like I should go out there and do it myself and try as hard as I can. But you forget to speak on the court. He is the main person to remind me of that every single time. It’s not just you. You have to really help your teammates as well and use your voice.
Is there anything that you’re involved with off the court that you’re excited about right now? Mikal Bridges: I’m actually partnering with Dovly. It’s a credit improvement company that helps people with their financial trouble. I like that they have a free service. That’s a big thing. My mom taught me about credit scores as a young kid and ever since I got into the league, I try to use my voice and help younger fans. I believe in good credit and financial health. I know what it’s like for hard-working families like my mom and I were. It’s important to have good credit so you can buy a house or a car.
“We have a new offense. A new style. A new way of playing,” Lillard said. “Me being the leader, I have to overly buy in. I have to show I am committed to that regardless of what it looks like for me, even if I’m struggling offensively to find my spots, to find my way in the offense. Even if I’m missing shots, I got to be the person to show the most buy-in to get everyone to buy in. “People are saying, ‘Dame is frustrated.’ I am frustrated with losing and not playing my best. But that doesn’t mean I’m sour on my team and I’m looking elsewhere. … That has never been me. This isn’t my first time being in a tough situation.”
Said Lillard: “I’m in [Billups’] office regularly. We’re like, ‘How do we do this? What do you want to see?’ I’m asking him, ‘What can I do to help myself? What do you see that [I] can do better?’ We are having these conversations face to face, but you have people on the outside that want so bad for there to be drama.” Billups said his meetings with Lillard have led to more plays for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, thus opening up the offense for the guards. The head coach said through his talks in those meetings, he has also changed up the plays to make the offense “more comfortable” for Lillard and CJ McCollum.
