What are some of the things you have learned from playing alongside Chris Paul? Mikal Bridges: I’m constantly learning from his IQ and how smart he is. He understands the game so well and he’s never sped up too much. He reads things before they happen.
He knows what he is about to see and before the defense even reacts, he knows how to make that pass or he is just getting the shot that he wants. Defensively, he knows what the team is going to do and he is always in the right spot and he is very, very, very vocal. That is an area I struggle with at times – even in college but also during my few years in the league so far. I feel like I should go out there and do it myself and try as hard as I can. But you forget to speak on the court. He is the main person to remind me of that every single time. It’s not just you. You have to really help your teammates as well and use your voice.